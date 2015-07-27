Weekly Forecast - levels for Gold and Silver

XAU/USD : bearish to below 1K. This pair is on bearish market condition for all timeframes started with H1 for example. The price is breaking 1086.96 support which is last support level for the timeframes less than MN1, it means - there are no any target anymore for daily and weekly prices: all the targets were reached. So, the next target (and the last one) is 681.40. It means - no any technical reason for the price to stop anywhere for a while on the way to 681.40 .



Resistance

Support

1306.81

681.40 N/A

N/A

XAG/USD : bearish to 11. The pair is on bearish market condition for all related timeframes with trying to break 14.30 support level for the bearish to be continuing. And the next targets for the price on this way are 11.06 and 8.11 which are very very real with the situation related to the movement: all reasonable key support levels are broken except those yearly levels (11.06 and 8.11). Some people told me that 11 is not good number ... it is something with 'magic related story' for example. Anyway - back to 11:

11.06 is September 2007 low

8.11 is October 2008 low

