EURUSD Next Month Outlook - ranging within consolidating levels with 1.0461 as a real target

MN price is on primary bearish with ranging within consolidating levels such as 1.1533 resistance and 1.0461 support. Senkou Span A line is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart, and it is located very far from the market price and from any key levels on this timeframe which makes the reversal to the bullish condition to be fully impossible in the coming months of this year. Chinkou Span line is located below the price, and the direction of this line is indicating the bearish trend to be continuing. If the price will break 1.1533 resistance level so the local uptrend as the secondary market rally will be started up to the possible reversal of the price movement to global bullish condition, if the price will break 1.0461 support from above to below so the bearish market condition will be continuing up to new bottom to be formed by the price on the downway, otherwise the price will be continuing with ranging between familiar levels.



Trading Summary: ranging

Resistance

Support

1.1533 (MN1)

1.0461 (MN1)

1.2599 (MN1)

N/A

Trend:



MN1 - bearish