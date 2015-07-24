EURUSD Next Week Outlook - ranging to the key bearish target

W1 price is on primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0818 support and 1.1436 resistance. Senkou Span A line (which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart) is located too far from the market price for any possible reversal to the bullish condition in the coming week, and next strong level as a downtrend target is 1.0461. If the price will break 1.0818 support level so the bearish market condition will be continuing up to 1.0461 support level, otherwise the price will be ranging between the familiar levels.



The price is located too far from Senkou Span A line which makes the reversal to the bullish trend to be impossible in the coming week.



Tenkan-sen line is below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator which is indicating the bearish condition to be continuing in the future.



Chinkou Span line is estimating the ranging of the price movement.

The data of Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging condition.



Nearest key support levels are 1.0818 (W1).

Nearest key resistance level is 1.1436 (W1)

If W1 price will break 1.0818 support level on close bar so the primary bearish will be continuing.

If W1 price will break 1.1436 resistance level so we may see the local uptrend as the secondary market rally up to possible reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish market condition.

If not so the price will be ranging between the familiar levels.

Recommendation for long: watch close price to break 1.1436 for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch price to break 1.0818 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: ranging bearish



Resistance

Support

1.1436 (W1)

1.0818 (W1)

N/A

1.0461 (MN1)

Trend:



W1 - ranging bearish