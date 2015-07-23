Gold rises for first time in 11 days, but gains seen capped

On Thursday gold stemmed the 11-day losing streak, but still held below $1,100 an ounce.

Comex gold for August delivery added $4.70, or 0.43%, to trade at $1,096.10 a troy ounce during European morning hours.

A day earlier, gold dropped to $1,085.60 before recovering mildly to close at $1,091.50, down $12.00, or 1.09%.



Prices of the yellow metal plunged to a five-year trough of $1,080.00 on Monday.

Gold has been under heavy selling pressure in recent months amid speculation the Fed will raise interest rates for the first time in eight years as soon as September.

Demand for the greenback remained buoyed after data on Wednesday showed that U.S. existing home sales rose to an eight-and-a-half year high in June.

The National Association of Realtors reported Wednesday that sales of existing homes in the U.S. rose 3.2% in June to 5.49 million units, the fastest pace since February 2007. Analysts had expected the data to show a 1.2% rise - to 5.40 million units.