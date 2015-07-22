FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk30 / Wed. 22-July-2015

NZD/USD: Short







GBP/CAD: Long



Possible positions for this week

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk30 / Update Wed. 22-July-2015



After closing a short position in profit on July 13 because of the strong pullback another position has been opened on July 16 when the pair picked up the downtrend again last week. Because of the current pullback the second position, which is almost always added when taking positions, has been opened also. The USD is clearly in an uptrend and is currently one of the strongest currency with a score of 7 after the GBP(8). The NZD is one of the weakest currencies with a currency score of 3 after the AUD(2) and the CAD(1) being the weakest. With a ranking of 11 the pair looks still interesting for taking short positions. See the weekend articles for more detailed information.A position has been opened July 14 after close of US session on July 13. As already mentioned in my weekly strategy reviews this pair remains interesting. The pair is clearly in an uptrend and it is gaining momentum. The GBP is clearly in an uptrend and is currently the strongest currencies with a currency score of 8. The CAD is the weakest currency with a currency score of 1. With a ranking of 2 the pair looks still interesting for taking long positions. See the weekend articles for more detailed information. When trading with the CAD I also check the Weekly Crude Oil chart and this one is again picking up the downtrend after the pullback that started in February and March.All the pairs currently in the Top 10 look like a good opportunity except for the EUR/CAD and EUR/AUD. When also looking at the Currency Score these pairs remain interesting except for the EUR/CAD. At the moment the strategy has 2 positions open which is the maximum default amount by preference. However, if a good opportunity comes around with currencies that are not yet traded in the other open pairs it will be considered.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is also available once a week on my blog at FxTaTrader.com also together with my weekly analysis on my Strategy.





