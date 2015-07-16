6 Behaviours of Unstoppable Traders

Being a successful trader isn’t easy. In addition to sickening discipline, patience and passion, it requires the kinds of habits that most people simply don’t possess. Whilst every pro trader is different, we all have a lot in common, because there are certain behaviours that all successful traders must have to make consistent money in the market.

This is by no means an all-inclusive list, but the following six behaviours or traits, are shared by all ‘unstoppable’ traders and you’ll need to adopt them if you want to become a successful trader yourself…