Aussie climbs after strong China GDP

On Wednesday the Australian dollar was higher against the greenback boosted by upbeat Chinese second quarter GDP.

The Asian nation is Australia's biggest export partner.

AUD/USD hit 0.7489 during late Asian trade, the pair's highest since July 10; the pair was last at 0.7469, higher 0.20%.



Earlier, official data showed that China gross domestic product surged by 7.0% in the second quarter, surpassing expectations for a growth rate of 6.9%.

Earlier today, the Westpac Banking Corporation in Australia reported that its consumer sentiment index dipped 3.2% in July after a decline of 6.9% the previous month.

In the meantime, sentiment remained supported after euro zone leaders reached a unanimous agreement on a third bailout deal for Greece on Monday, following marathon weekend-long talks.

In Europe, the Greek government on Tuesday submitted the bailout terms demanded by eurozone creditors to the parliament. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought support for the reforms from his ruling anti-austerity Syriza party.

Four pieces of legislation must be passed by the end of the day on Wednesday, including pension and sales tax reforms.

The International Monetary Fund has cautioned that Greece will require far more generous debt relief than is currently on offer from its creditors, as MPs in Athens prepare to vote. An IMF report leaked to Reuters signals that Greece’s debt is likely to peak at 200% of its national income within the next two years, with the risk that the actual outcome could be even worse.

EUR/USD was last at 1.1012 higher 0.03%.



The euro was lower versus the Australian dollar, with EUR/AUD shedding 0.28% to 1.4729.