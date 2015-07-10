Something to Read - 'Day Trading and Swing Trading the Currency Market' by Kathy Lien

by Kathy Lien
Discover a variety of technical and fundamental profit-making strategies
for trading the currency market with Day Trading
and Swing Trading the Currency Market. In this book, Kathy Lien – Director
of Currency Research for one of the most popular Forex providers in the
world – describes everything from time-tested technical and fundamental
strategies you can use to compete with bank traders to a host of more
fundamentally-oriented strategies involving intermarket relationships,
interest rate differentials, option volatility, news events, and central
bank intervention.
After an engaging introduction to how the foreign exchange market has evolved over the last few years and a look at some of its historical milestones, this book quickly moves on to address the innovative trading insights that will enhance your profitability within today's FX market. Page by page, you'll become familiar with:
- New technical trading strategies, which include how to trade news, effectively time market turns, and capture new shifts in momentum
- Proven fundamental trading strategies, which involve trading off commodity prices, fixed income instruments, and option volatilities; as well as intervention-based trades and macro event-driven trades
- The unique characteristics of each major currency pair - from when they are most active to what drives their price action
- Trading through different market conditions, by first profiling a trading environment and then applying specific indicators for that environment
- And much more