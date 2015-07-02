A Summit Meeting Of The Eu-China Investment

The European Union (

EU)

for temporary

throw over

worries about

Greece

to extend

its relationship with

China

in

a summit meeting

in Brussels

, Monday

(29/

6),

with

investment

in

China,

expects

the funds

European and

new infrastructure

in support

of

a global climate

deal

.

In the meeting,

China

also

hopes that

Greece

not

to

get out of

the euro zone

.

The European Union ( EU) for temporary throw over worries about Greece to extend its relationship with China in a summit meeting in Brussels , Monday (29/ 6), with investment in China, expects the funds European and new infrastructure in support of a global climate deal . In the meeting, China also hopes that Greece not to get out of the euro zone .

PRIME MINISTER Li Keqiang , who was in Europe on a day when financial markets were concerned at the possibility of Greece out of the euro zone ( Grexit ), said , China and the whole world wants to see Athens remained in the single currency zone , and that China will continue to buy euro zone bonds .

After his first summit meeting with the EU high officials , Li refused to say whether Beijing might be able to play a role in the aid for Greece in the form of debt, but he commented: " the constructive role of China ."

Li gave a positive note in a meeting with the new leadership of the European Commission, Jean - Claude Juncker , and the Chairman of the Council of Europe , which consists of the leaders of the EU, Donald Tusk , saying China is ready to invest in new infrastructure fund is 316 billion euro of the European Union .

" China's Decision to participate is really a big decision ," said Li, wlau he refused saying the amount to be distributed in Beijing.

While China tried to establish Sino- European relations beyond trade and won a major role in International Affairs, the European Union tried to find more partners of cooperation, with agreed to reduce tensions that have been plaguing the relationship in the past.

Give A Positive Signal

" This meeting will give a positive signal that China and the EU could boost growth through reform and innovation, " said Deputy Minister of Commerce of China Wang Shouwen before the first summit meeting between PRIME MINISTER Li Keqiang and Jean -Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk.

" The Chinese have a lot of foreign exchange reserves, " said PM Li added, while giving the impression about the establishment of a joint investment fund between the EU and China are additional .

He made the promise upon attainment of the existence of a decision by EU governments to join the Investment Bank Asia Infrastructure ( AIIB ) Director of China , which is opposed by Washington.

But Greece crisis overshadow the Summit . Juncker arrived too late to attend a business meeting before the start of the formal summit meeting , where he rose to the podium together with Li while saying, " don't blame me, but salahkanlah Greece ."

Li, who is responsible for the deaths of the Chinese economy , the world's second largest economy , said China still wanted a strong euro zone .

"It is in the interest of China as well. We want to see Greece in the euro zone and we urge the international creditors in order to reach an agreement with Greece , "he said.

The European Union is trying to reach a global deal on climate change at the UN Conference in later in this year as well with host France . China was responsible for about 25 % of all global greenhouse gas emissions .

Li said , China will be menyampaikna to the United Nations pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions , Tuesday. It is estimated that emissions reductions will reach its peak around 2030 "and the officials and analysts said it would be easy to reach that target .