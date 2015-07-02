A Summit Meeting Of The Eu-China Investment

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The European Union (EU) for temporary throw over worries about Greece to extend its relationship with China in a summit meeting in Brussels, Monday (29/6), with investment in China, expects the funds European and new infrastructure in support of a global climate deal. In the meeting, China also hopes that Greece not to get out of the euro zone.
The European Union (EU) for temporary throw over worries about Greece to extend its relationship with China in a summit meeting in Brussels, Monday (29/6), with investment in China, expects the funds European and new infrastructure in support of a global climate deal. In the meeting, China also hopes that Greece not to get out of the euro zone.
PRIME MINISTER Li Keqiang, who was in Europe on a day when financial markets were concerned at the possibility of Greece out of the euro zone (Grexit), said, China and the whole world wants to see Athens remained in the single currency zone, and that China will continue to buy euro zone bonds.
After his first summit meeting with the EU high officials, Li refused to say whether Beijing might be able to play a role in the aid for Greece in the form of debt, but he commented: "the constructive role of China."
Li gave a positive note in a meeting with the new leadership of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and the Chairman of the Council of Europe, which consists of the leaders of the EU, Donald Tusk, saying China is ready to invest in new infrastructure fund is 316 billion euro of the European Union.
"China's Decision to participate is really a big decision," said Li, wlau he refused saying the amount to be distributed in Beijing.
While China tried to establish Sino-European relations beyond trade and won a major role in International Affairs, the European Union tried to find more partners of cooperation, with agreed to reduce tensions that have been plaguing the relationship in the past.
Give A Positive Signal
"This meeting will give a positive signal that China and the EU could boost growth through reform and innovation," said Deputy Minister of Commerce of China Wang Shouwen before the first summit meeting between PRIME MINISTER Li Keqiang and Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk.
"The Chinese have a lot of foreign exchange reserves," said PM Li added, while giving the impression about the establishment of a joint investment fund between the EU and China are additional.
He made the promise upon attainment of the existence of a decision by EU governments to join the Investment Bank Asia Infrastructure (AIIB) Director of China, which is opposed by Washington.
But Greece crisis overshadow the Summit. Juncker arrived too late to attend a business meeting before the start of the formal summit meeting, where he rose to the podium together with Li while saying, "don't blame me, but salahkanlah Greece."
Li, who is responsible for the deaths of the Chinese economy, the world's second largest economy, said China still wanted a strong euro zone.
"It is in the interest of China as well. We want to see Greece in the euro zone and we urge the international creditors in order to reach an agreement with Greece, "he said.
The European Union is trying to reach a global deal on climate change at the UN Conference in later in this year as well with host France. China was responsible for about 25% of all global greenhouse gas emissions.
Li said, China will be menyampaikna to the United Nations pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Tuesday. It is estimated that emissions reductions will reach its peak around 2030 "and the officials and analysts said it would be easy to reach that target.
China and the European Union "should increase their cooperation ... to establish a global climate regulation system that is unfair, inappropriate and equally beneficial," said Li.