Natural Flow or Technical

I got to tell you i have tried all systems , all EA's and there is one system that i actually felt safe with , which is the natural flow of the market ..swing trading . i'm not a big fan of technical trading . There is a lot of successful technical traders out there but after a while they just rely too much on their technical skills and forget that the market will have its way one-way or the other. I have included a source to these guys that are just doing a remarkable job swing trading. I shifted to technical briefly with other money managers but guess what we went 12k up and next week squared again. Guess what these guys have adopted a system that even 20 years ago it still works. Cheers !