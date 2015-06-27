The 10 Richest Billionaires Taiwan, there is the boss of Foxconn

The island State

located

on an island

in East Asia

,

Taiwan

, has

a

list of billionaires

who are also

famous throughout the world

.

One of the richest billionaires ranks Taiwan origin , is the owner of the factory of Foxconn , Terry Gou , famous for producing products from the Apple brand.

As reported by Forbes , from Friday (26 /6 / 2015 ), the following 10 richest billionaires Taiwan origin .

1. Daniel and Richard Tsai

The amount of wealth : USD10 billion

Daniel and Richard brothers led the family business empire Tsai . They lead a giant financial services company , Fubon Financial after their father , Tsai Wan- Tsai , the company's founder , died in October at age 85.

Since then, the shares have surged Fubon by 50 percent. The business has grown , thanks to good investment performance with their insurance units . Tsai 's family is also an investor in the business of Taiwan Mobile and momo.com , a TV shopping .

2. Tsai Eng - Meng

The amount of wealth : USD8,4 billion

Business owner drinks and snack giant Want Want , Tsai slipping from the top position for the first time since 2012. Higher costs in the dairy products combined with weak consumer spending led to a decline of roughly 10 percent in revenue and stock price Want Want. Tsai also has investments in the financial services, media, hotels and real estate .

3. the Wei brothers

The amount of wealth : USD7,5 billion

The two brothers are having a bit of a financial problem . Tingyi , instant noodle and drinks companies their firm is registered in Hong Kong , down a quarter of the stock 's value over the last year amid slowing economic growth in China. The trigger was the fall in net profit to 16 percent in the first quarter . They included brothers Wei Ing - Chou , Wei Ying- Chiao , Wei Yin- Chun and Wei Yin- Heng .

4. Terry Gou

The amount of wealth : USD6,7 billion

Origin Taiwan 's richest technology Tycoon has a wealth of USD650 million this year thanks to a surge in iPhone sales 6. Hon Hai , which is better known as Foxconn , has had a long partnership with Apple and also as a supplier of HP and Sony.

5. Tsai brothers

The amount of wealth : USD5,9 million

Under the leadership of brother Hong -tu , shares of Cathay Financial Holding rose brothers 20 pesen compared to last year, thanks to the high returns of investment portfolios amid generally higher hikes in global stock markets . His brother , including Cheng -da TY . and half-brother Tsai Chan- Chui , inherited the business in 2004 after the death of their father , Tsai Wan- Lin TY, then sold to the brothers.

6. Lin Yu -lin

The amount of wealth : USD5,6 billion

Lin Hong Tai Group, one of Taiwan 's largest real estate developer , has reaped his fortune from investments in return for the start of the prestigious Xinyi District of Taipei , where the properties including the Exchange Square I and II. Due to turunya the value of real estate wealth, Lin has decreased by 7 percent. Other business includes construction and Hung Sheng Heng Tai Life. Sister Yu- lin, Lin Rong San is also a billionaire .

7. Samuel Yin

The amount of wealth : USD4,3 billion

Yin Ruentex Group has businesses in the retail sector , financial services and real estate . His wealth down thin at reduced price of shares in the listed Taiwan real estate business this year 2011 , Ruentex group buying insurance Nan Shan from AIG bankruptcy and managed to rise. In may , Sun Art , who runs a chain of hypermarkets called RT- Mart hypermarkets Auchan France , buying Fields, an online store for fresh food market targeting .

8. Jason & Richard Chang

The amount of wealth : USD4,2 billion

The Chang brothers lead the Semiconductor Engineering, the largest independent semiconductor packaging company in the world. Sales rose 17 percent compared to last year to USD8,3 billion , thanks to the popularity of the Internet and mobile phones. His brothers is also a major investor in Sino Horizon Holdings, a commercial real estate developer Taiwan registered with ownership in China.

9. Lin Rong San

The amount of wealth : USD4,1 billion

Lin and two of his brothers known as the " Sanchong Gang" that reference their hometown . Their wealth largely derived from investments in real estate and development in northern Taiwan , but Rong San also controls Union Bank of Taiwan , the lenders are , and the newspaper Liberty Times.

10. Barry Lam

The amount of wealth : USD3,9 billion