Dollar steady, Wall Street falls on Greek jitters

On Wednesday the greenback held steady against its major rivals, after data showed that the U.S. economy contracted less than initially estimated in the first quarter.



Wall Street fell on Greek uncertainties.

EUR/USD rose to 1.1191, off highs of 1.1235 hit earlier in the session.

Cable was down 0.10% at 1.5717.

The dollar was higher against the yen with USD/JPY up 0.30% to 124.31 and also higher vs the Swiss franc with USD/CHF edging up 0.11% to 0.9356.

The Australian dollar was lower, with AUD/USD down 0.54% to 0.7695, while NZD/USD held steady at 0.6858.

USD/CAD climbed 0.65% to trade at 1.2407.

As Reuters reported, Wall Street shrugged off positive data on U.S. first quarter GDP and was mostly lower on Wednesday as investors waited for more clarity on the ongoing debt talks between Greece and its creditors.

The price of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded just below break-even, retreating from early gains, to yield 2.4141 percent. Optimism for a possible Greek debt deal limited the price gains and prevented yields from falling below recent ranges.

The S&P 500 slipped 5.05 points lower at 2,111.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 55 points, or 0.3 %, to 18,089.



The Nasdaq Composite fell 6 points at 5,153, retreating from its record high reached Tuesday.

As MarketWatch reported, shares of Fitbit Inc. snapped their four-day losing streak to drop more than 6% on Wednesday. The stock, which debuted last week, had risen to a high of $40.45 during Tuesday’s session, doubling from its initial public offering price of $20.



In the mid-morning trade on Wednesday the stock was down 6.2% to $35.53.