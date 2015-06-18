Analyst: Good time to talk gold, with silver following its lead - Video

Kitco News host interviews Philip Newman, director of Metals Focus, for his forecast for gold and silver, which appears to be positive.

Newman thinks the decisive factor for gold prices will undoubtedly be the Fed rate hike. The analyst also has his own view on when it will happen. He connects the liftoff with 2016's elections.

The price movement will also be affected by escalation in Europe.

Generally, it's a good time to talk gold, especially with silver really following its lead at the moment, he says.

The host and the analyst also discuss surge in silver and how it is connected with demand in India.



