Competition with AIIB

As it known, AIIB itself is financing institutions as well as the World Bank, but is formed by institutions AIIB people's Republic of China.

A number of countries a dominant influence in the ADB and the World Bank, such as Japan and the United States, becoming the most prominent party in early 2015 when China started to approach Member States to form the AIIB.

The U.S. Government, as quoted from the AFP News Agency, has been conducting a massive effort, and ultimately unsuccessfully to block its partners take part in the project formation of AIIB.

The formation of the AIIB was criticized several parties, including the us, because it does not establish the governance and the same environmental standards applied by other international bodies, such as the ADB, the body has been formed and the Government of Japan to play a key role in it.

However, supporters of the AIIB says that it is a form of undue concern and influence of China, overly heralded and that participation among various countries, such as the United Kingdom and Iran, judged would reduce the influence of China.

Interestingly, when the Vice President spoke at the Conference the future of Asia in Tokyo on the same day the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe announced the investment plans valued at 110 billion u.s. dollars for infrastructure projects in Asia.

That plan appears to be an effort to rival China steps, which will launch an institution AIIB.

Abe said, in a speech that it conveys in Tokyo, that Japan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will increase their aid by 30 per cent to provide massive investment aid under the vision of public-private partnership for five years.

"By attracting a diverse funding, we hope to bring about change for Asia," said Abe was quoted as saying news agency Kyodo News.

The Prime Minister of Japan it adds that for the long term, it wants to deploy an infrastructure of quality as well as innovative infrastructure in Asia.

The figure was slightly higher than the 100 billion dollar capital AIIB which has now has over 50 member countries.

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