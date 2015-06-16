FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk25 / Tue. 16-June-2015

CHF/JPY: Long



GBP/AUD: Long







Possible positions for this week

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk25 / Update Tue. 16-June-2015



Position has been opened on May 6. In the last days the pair is consolidating but the uptrend seems still valid.The CHF has a currency score of 7 and the JPY a score of 2. The Weekly and Daily are all looking strong. The 4 Hour chart is consolidating. The currency score difference is 5 and the CHF is one of the strongest currency at the moment after the GBP(8).The pair was tipped last weekend and positions have been opened on monday. For more information please check my Weekly strategy review: Weekly Review Strategy Wk25 If you are interested in the trades click here There are many good opportunities this week in the Top 10. Except for the EUR/NZD and NZD/CAD all the other pairs look like a good opportunity. For the strategy the NZD/USD seems the most interesting because there are already positons in the following currencies: CHF, GBP, JPY and AUD. The strategy avoids opening more than 1 pair with the same currency.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is also available once a week on my blog at FxTaTrader.com also together with my weekly analysis on my Strategy.

