Mining and Petroleum Energy

Indonesia - Jakarta, Current

Fluctuating Prices , Stay Away From Oil-Based Stocks

Jakarta- back oil commodity prices decline. Oil prices of West Texas Intermediate ( WTI ) in today's trade was down 0.25 percent to USD59,71 / barrel.

Head of Research Edwin Sebayang MNC Securities said the previous week on oil commodities still fluctuating moves . It also makes oil-based stocks are still down .

" This oil price much affected sentiment , so the price is still volatile . Foreign oil companies are also much affected so much that houses officers , "he explained in a Power Breakfast in MNC Bussiness , Monday (15/ 6/ 2015 ).

Edwin added, viewed oil prices fluctuating , then still moving himself suggested to hold on oil-based stocks . According to him, if the price of oil already in the position of USD60 - USD80 / new barrel securely.

"While the stock used to hold oil-based , it is better to the real stock . Before the price on a new level of USD60 USD80 - safe , "explained him.