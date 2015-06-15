Mining and Petroleum Energy

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Indonesia-Jakarta, Current
Fluctuating Prices, Stay Away From Oil-Based Stocks
Jakarta-back oil commodity prices decline. Oil prices of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) in today's trade was down 0.25 percent to USD59,71/barrel.
Head of Research Edwin Sebayang MNC Securities said the previous week on oil commodities still fluctuating moves. It also makes oil-based stocks are still down.
"This oil price much affected sentiment, so the price is still volatile. Foreign oil companies are also much affected so much that houses officers, "he explained in a Power Breakfast in MNC Bussiness, Monday (15/6/2015).
Edwin added, viewed oil prices fluctuating, then still moving himself suggested to hold on oil-based stocks. According to him, if the price of oil already in the position of USD60-USD80/new barrel securely.
"While the stock used to hold oil-based, it is better to the real stock. Before the price on a new level of USD60 USD80-safe, "explained him.
Meanwhile, the price of Brent Crude Oil (Brent) also experienced a decrease of 0.40 points to USD63,47/barrel.
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