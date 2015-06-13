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The Fed Made Wall Street Flat
NEW YORK-stocks in the United States (us) ended flat. Shares of biotech company became one of the causes of the wall street ended flat with a decline of 1.1 percent.
As reported by Reuters, Wednesday (10/6/2015), moreover, another factor is the plan of the Federal Reserve who is planning on raising interest rates in September.
However, the economic data as U.S. jobs surged to record highs in April, it would improve investor confidence will increase in May.
A member of the Dow, Procter Gamble &, up 1.5 percent following a report that the company is nearing a deal with a wide range of buyers to sell beauty assets worth billions of dollars. P&G is being divested of about 100 brands in an effort to focus on the best selling products.
The Dow Jones index down 2,51 points or 0.01 percent to 17.764,04. S&P 500 index rose 0.87 points or 0.04 percent to 2, 080, 15. While the Nasdaq index was down 0.15 percent point 7,76% to 5,013,87.
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