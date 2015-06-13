The Fed Made Wall Street Flat

NEW YORK- stocks in the United States (us) ended flat. Shares of biotech company became one of the causes of the wall street ended flat with a decline of 1.1 percent.

As reported by Reuters, Wednesday ( 10/6 / 2015 ), moreover, another factor is the plan of the Federal Reserve who is planning on raising interest rates in September .

However, the economic data as U.S. jobs surged to record highs in April , it would improve investor confidence will increase in May.

A member of the Dow, Procter Gamble & , up 1.5 percent following a report that the company is nearing a deal with a wide range of buyers to sell beauty assets worth billions of dollars . P&G is being divested of about 100 brands in an effort to focus on the best selling products .