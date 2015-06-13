Maledictions or test for Greece

The IMF Stop negotiations with Greece >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) aka claims to have stopped the talks with Greece reserved bailouts . This decision signifies the IMF getting tired because there is no progress achieved. In fact, the deal is important to avoid bailouts the Government of Greece from going bankrupt .

"There is a big difference between us in most key areas , [ but ] there has been no recent progress to narrow the differences ," said IMF spokesman Gerry Rice . " The ball is now in the hands of Greece ."

The IMF team had to withdraw from the negotiating table in Brussels, Rice said , although the Agency borrower it is willing to reopen negotiations. The talks had already been stagnate since the last few days , but by announcing that decision , the IMF put pressure to the Government of Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to immediately approve a package of new aid .

The requirements of the new package is indeed involves an overhaul of the Government's policy and budget cuts — steps that are unpopular in the eyes of Parliament and the people of Greece . However, the alternative is Government of Greece expressed the defaulted debt, ignite the chaos of a risky thing financially.

European political leaders are still negotiating to try to resolve the crisis. However, the IMF measures imply that the negotiations had reached a crucial final stage .

" I am afraid the offing there will be a party that says, ' you finished already. ' We don't have the time anymore, "said Donald Tusk , President of the European Council , after meeting with Tsipras Wednesday yesterday.

Tusk is currently not involved in the negotiations between Greece and its creditors , including the IMF and eurozone countries .

"In my opinion , the Government of Greece must be ... a little more realistic, " he said. " There is no room to gamble, there is no time to gamble. "

Greece bailout package from the eurozone worth 245 billion euros expires June 30. On the same day , Greece 's debt amounting to 1.6 billion euro will be due . Without the new aid package , Athens will not be able to pay off the debt .

When the deadline was living a matter of days , there are still serious differences a matter of requirements and policies and an overhaul of the budget cuts . Tsipras argues such measures will increasingly make Greece 's economy slumped , but the creditors insist his condition must be applied so that the economy of Greece back healthy.

If the IMF eventually is exactly backwards from the bailouts , European efforts keep Greece remains in the euro zone will meet very heavy resistance . The credibility and sustainability of the program will also be questionable bailouts .

The Government of Greece was still trying to find the positive side .