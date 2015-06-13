Maledictions or test for Greece

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The IMF Stop negotiations with Greece
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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) aka claims to have stopped the talks with Greece reserved bailouts. This decision signifies the IMF getting tired because there is no progress achieved. In fact, the deal is important to avoid bailouts the Government of Greece from going bankrupt.
"There is a big difference between us in most key areas, [but] there has been no recent progress to narrow the differences," said IMF spokesman Gerry Rice. "The ball is now in the hands of Greece."
The IMF team had to withdraw from the negotiating table in Brussels, Rice said, although the Agency borrower it is willing to reopen negotiations. The talks had already been stagnate since the last few days, but by announcing that decision, the IMF put pressure to the Government of Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to immediately approve a package of new aid.
The requirements of the new package is indeed involves an overhaul of the Government's policy and budget cuts — steps that are unpopular in the eyes of Parliament and the people of Greece. However, the alternative is Government of Greece expressed the defaulted debt, ignite the chaos of a risky thing financially.
European political leaders are still negotiating to try to resolve the crisis. However, the IMF measures imply that the negotiations had reached a crucial final stage.
"I am afraid the offing there will be a party that says, ' you finished already. ' We don't have the time anymore, "said Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, after meeting with Tsipras Wednesday yesterday.
Tusk is currently not involved in the negotiations between Greece and its creditors, including the IMF and eurozone countries.
"In my opinion, the Government of Greece must be ... a little more realistic," he said. "There is no room to gamble, there is no time to gamble."
Greece bailout package from the eurozone worth 245 billion euros expires June 30. On the same day, Greece's debt amounting to 1.6 billion euro will be due. Without the new aid package, Athens will not be able to pay off the debt.
When the deadline was living a matter of days, there are still serious differences a matter of requirements and policies and an overhaul of the budget cuts. Tsipras argues such measures will increasingly make Greece's economy slumped, but the creditors insist his condition must be applied so that the economy of Greece back healthy.
If the IMF eventually is exactly backwards from the bailouts, European efforts keep Greece remains in the euro zone will meet very heavy resistance. The credibility and sustainability of the program will also be questionable bailouts.
The Government of Greece was still trying to find the positive side.
"We continue to work together, so that we can reach an agreement that can ensure Yunan will recover, with social as well as kerekatan [level] debts that still could be managed," said Tsipras in Brussels. He stressed that some progress had already been achieved, "especially the issue of the budget and financing." (By Ian Talley and Gabriele Steinhauser)
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