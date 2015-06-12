Technical Weekly Price Action Analysis - EURUSD is on ranging bearish with 1.1466 resistance level
12 June 2015, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
W1 price is located below 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA with the secondary ranging within the primary bearish market condition:

  • The price is ranging between 1.0428 support and 1.1441 resistance levels.
  • The Triangle pattern is going to be broken by weekly price from below to above on open bar for now for the bear market rally to be started.
  • “A close above 1.1330 is needed to set off a more important leg higher in the rate.”
  • "A close below 1.1035 would turn us negative on the exchange rate ."

Trend:

  • H4 - ranging
  • D1 - ranging bearish
  • W1 - ranging bearish
  • MN1 - ranging bearish
