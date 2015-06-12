Technical Weekly Price Action Analysis - EURUSD is on ranging bearish with 1.1466 resistance level

W1 price is located below 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA with the secondary ranging within the primary bearish market condition:
- The price is ranging between 1.0428 support and 1.1441 resistance levels.
- The Triangle pattern is going to be broken by weekly price from below to above on open bar for now for the bear market rally to be started.
- “A close above 1.1330 is needed to set off a more important leg higher in the rate.”
- "A close below 1.1035 would turn us negative on the exchange rate ."
Trend:
- H4 - ranging
- D1 - ranging bearish
- W1 - ranging bearish
- MN1 - ranging bearish