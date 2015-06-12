Technical Weekly Price Action Analysis - EURUSD is on ranging bearish with 1.1466 resistance level

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.14 18:40

Morgan Stanley: EUR/USD Elliot Wave technical analysis (based on forexlive article)

Ian Stannard from Morgan Stanley : "despite the corrective rebound developed since early March, EURUSD remains within a long term down trend... suggests upside potential is limited for EURUSD" and the "sub-structure of the decline from June of last year has been "impulsive... the next stage of the EURUSD decline ... is now likely to unfold."





"This bearish interpretation will be confirmed by a move below 1.1005, suggesting the next impulse decline is set to take EURUSD below the 1.0854 level and back to the 1.0458 March low. This even implies a move to new lows with potential for a decline below parity over the medium term. Near-term risk to this scenario is a move above 1.1467, which would suggest another corrective leg higher before the downtrend resumes."