Fundamental Analysis: billions of dollars into India and China

India

Global investors recognize these positive data points and are piling into Indian equities, especially now that aggressive monetary easing in the country seems likely. CLSA’s Wood points out that $737 million a month on average have flowed into India-focused mutual funds since Modi took office last May, a dramatic reversal from the amounts seen prior to that. Analysts forecast that India’s economy will expand between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent for the 2015 and 2016 fiscal years, faster than any other G20 nation, including China.

China

The rate cuts have been constructive for not only Indian equities but also the Chinese market. As you can see below, easing cycles have historically coincided with strong market rallies in the MSCI China Index, a proxy for China H-shares, or stocks of Chinese companies listed on foreign exchanges. H-shares are one of the principal ways we have participated in the current bull market.

After three cuts in the most recent easing cycle, Chinese rates now stand at their lowest point ever, helping the index move higher in its quest to regain its November 2007 highs.



