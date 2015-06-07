FX Review FxTaTrader Weekly Strategy Week 24 / Sunday 7-June-2015

0
In this article I will provide my view on the CHF/JPY, NZD/USD and the GBP/AUD. These are the pairs that I am currently interested in or was interested in last week for trading with the FxTaTrader weekly strategy. I will pick one to analyse in more detail from the pairs that have not been discussed yet recently.
_______________________________________________________
This pair will be analyzed briefly, for more information read the article Weekly Review Strategy Wk20 where the pair was tipped for going long. Last week the pair continued the uptrend with a lot of momentum. The pair found the uptrend again in week 18 after a strong pullback in March and April. The pair found support around the 23,6% Fibo level measured from the low of Jan 14 at 114,079 and the high of the day after at 138,870. The pair offered a good opportunity in week 19 week and (pending) orders have been opened for this pair. The CHF is a strong currency from a longer term perspective and has this week a currency score of 7. The JPY is a weak currency and has a currency score of 2 this week. With a Currency score difference of 5 and the CHF better classified it is an interesting pair.
Ranking and rating list Week 24
Rank: 5
Rating: + +
Total outlook: Up
_______________________________________________________
This pair will be analyzed in detail. The NZD found the downtrend at the end of April and reached the lowest score of 1 last week. The USD found the uptrend again a few weeks ago. The pair is clearly in a downtrend and it is gaining momentum. It broke convincing through a previous significant bottom of March 11 at 0,7177 It is a pair to monitor in the coming week.
Rank: 1
Rating: - - -
Weekly Currency score: Down
Based on the currency score the pair looked interesting since the beginning of May. Normally 3 months is the default period to check but in this case the NZD changed from a strong currency to an average currency in week 23 so an exception is made. The USD is a strong currency from a longer term perspective and after the pullback in May it found the uptrend again. The NZD is an average currency from a longer term perspective and is getting a lot weaker in the last weeks, this offers an opportunity. With currently a Score difference of 7 and the USD being better classified it is an interesting pair for taking positions in the coming week.
Weekly chart: Down
Daily chart: Down
Total outlook: Down
This pair will be analyzed briefly, for more information read the article Weekly Review Strategy Wk21 where the pair was tipped for going long. The pair found the uptrend again in week 18 after a strong pullback in March and April. The pair found support around the 38,2% Fibo level measured from the low of Jan. 20 at 1,83416 and the high of Feb. 2 at 2,0028. The pair looks interesting in the last 4 weeks and it seems to pick up the uptrend again. It is at the moment near a previous high of May 28 at 2,0027.
Ranking and rating list Week 24
Rank: 10
Rating: +
Total outlook: Up
_______________________________________________________
Open/pending positions of last weekCHF/JPY
- On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going long.
- In the weekly chart the Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.
- The MACD is in positive area and the histogram is showing increase of momentum.
- The Parabolic SAR is long and showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.
Ranking and rating list Week 24
Rank: 5
Rating: + +
Total outlook: Up
_______________________________________________________
Possible position for coming weekNZD/USD
This pair will be analyzed in detail. The NZD found the downtrend at the end of April and reached the lowest score of 1 last week. The USD found the uptrend again a few weeks ago. The pair is clearly in a downtrend and it is gaining momentum. It broke convincing through a previous significant bottom of March 11 at 0,7177 It is a pair to monitor in the coming week.
- As can be seen in the Currency Score chart in my previous article of this weekend the USD has a score of 8 and the NZD a score of 1.
- In the current Ranking and Rating list of this weekend the pair has a rank of 1. This list is used as additional information besides the Currency score and the Technical Analysis charts.
- Besides the general information mentioned the outlook in the TA charts also makes this an attractive opportunity.
Rank: 1
Rating: - - -
Weekly Currency score: Down
Based on the currency score the pair looked interesting since the beginning of May. Normally 3 months is the default period to check but in this case the NZD changed from a strong currency to an average currency in week 23 so an exception is made. The USD is a strong currency from a longer term perspective and after the pullback in May it found the uptrend again. The NZD is an average currency from a longer term perspective and is getting a lot weaker in the last weeks, this offers an opportunity. With currently a Score difference of 7 and the USD being better classified it is an interesting pair for taking positions in the coming week.
Monthly chart: Down
_______________________________________________________
- On the monthly(context) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.
- The Ichimoku is meeting almost all of the the conditions. The pair is still in the cloud but based on momentum in the Tenkan-Sen the complete indicator looks good.
- The MACD is in negative area and gaining strength. Also here a lot of momentum is present.
- The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.
- Since the monthly chart is used to get the context how that pair is developing for the long term the indicators are looking fine because they are showing strength in the current downtrend.
Weekly chart: Down
- On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.
- The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.
- The MACD is in negative area and the histogram is showing momentum building up.
- The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.
Daily chart: Down
- On the daily(timing) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.
- The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.
- The MACD is in negative area and gaining strength.
- The Parabolic SAR is short showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.
Total outlook: Down
NZD/USD Weekly chart
GBP/AUD
_______________________________________________________
- On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going long.
- In the weekly chart the Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.
- The MACD is in positive area and the histogram is showing strength.
- The Parabolic SAR is long and showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.
Ranking and rating list Week 24
Rank: 10
Rating: +
Total outlook: Up
If you would like to use this article then mention the source by providing the URL FxTaTrader.com or the direct link to this article. Good luck in the coming week and don't forget to check my weekly Forex "Ranking and Rating list" and the "Currency Score".
_______________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________
DISCLAIMER: The articles are my personal opinion, not recommendations, FX trading is risky and not suitable for everyone.The content is for educational purposes only and is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. The content is for 'Forex Trading Journal' purpose only. Nothing should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments. The choice and risk is always yours. Thank you.
_______________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________