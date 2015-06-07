0
234
Technics "Magnetism OF FIBONACCI ARCS"
This mapping technique I observed pattern still accurate and to analyze the next 1-2 months .. the objective determine the movement and rally or candle chart pattern that will come:
Step 1 = sliding chart shifts to the middle of full stuck ..
Step 2 = pairs of vertical line as installation assistance Fibo A & F
step 3 = pairs fibo F from the bottom left corner to the top center
Step 4 = same as step 3 fibo F from the corner to the bottom center
See more my trade & signals :
This mapping technique I observed pattern still accurate and to analyze the next 1-2 months .. the objective determine the movement and rally or candle chart pattern that will come:
Step 1 = sliding chart shifts to the middle of full stuck ..
Step 2 = pairs of vertical line as installation assistance Fibo A & F
step 3 = pairs fibo F from the bottom left corner to the top center
Step 4 = same as step 3 fibo F from the corner to the bottom center
step 5 = fibo A pair of cross Fibo point F to the middle top and bottom
See more my trade & signals :
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434