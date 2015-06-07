Technics " Magnetism OF FIBONACCI ARCS "



This mapping technique I observed pattern still accurate and to analyze the next 1-2 months .. the objective determine the movement and rally or candle chart pattern that will come :

Step 1 = sliding chart shifts to the middle of full stuck ..

Step 2 = pairs of vertical line as installation assistance Fibo A & F

step 3 = pairs fibo F from the bottom left corner to the top center

Step 4 = same as step 3 fibo F from the corner to the bottom center



step 5 = fibo A pair of cross Fibo point F to the middle top and bottom

See more my trade & signals :

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434