10 Weekend Reads - PepsiCo’s CEO Indra Nooyi was right, NASA Can Help, Story of the Hamburger - not meat at all, and more

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- PepsiCo’s CEO Indra Nooyi was right. Now what? An audacious strategy shift beyond unhealthy snacks and drinks was prescient, but the challenges are still daunting. (Fortune)
- The Science of Scarcity: A behavioral economist’s fresh perspectives on poverty (Harvard Magazine)
- Pharma Execs Don’t Know Why Anyone Is Upset by a $94,500 Miracle Cure (Bloomberg)
- After Water (Longreads) see also California Has No Idea How Much Water It Has Left. NASA Can Help. (New Republic)
- Iran’s ‘Generation Normal’: Iranian youth — curious, wired and
desperate for normality — are forcing change that horrifies their
rulers (FT)
- Cheap Wine Sucks: A Manifesto (Jezebel)
- Reining in the NSA (New York Review of Books)
- The Rise of Partisanship and Super-Cooperators in the U.S. House of Representatives (PLOS One)
- This Is the Story of the Hamburger: Its rise from a lowly patty of
chopped meat to the aristocracy of foods and Silicon Valley’s attempt to
replace it with a meat that is not meat at all. (Grub Street)
- Big League Chew: An Oral History (Fox Sports)
What are you reading?