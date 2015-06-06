10 Weekend Reads - PepsiCo’s CEO Indra Nooyi was right, NASA Can Help, Story of the Hamburger - not meat at all, and more

PepsiCo’s CEO Indra Nooyi was right. Now what? An audacious strategy shift beyond unhealthy snacks and drinks was prescient, but the challenges are still daunting. (Fortune)

The Science of Scarcity: A behavioral economist’s fresh perspectives on poverty (Harvard Magazine)



Pharma Execs Don’t Know Why Anyone Is Upset by a $94,500 Miracle Cure (Bloomberg)



After Water (Longreads) see also California Has No Idea How Much Water It Has Left. NASA Can Help. (New Republic)



California Has No Idea How Much Water It Has Left. NASA Can Help. (New Republic) Iran’s ‘Generation Normal’: Iranian youth — curious, wired and desperate for normality — are forcing change that horrifies their rulers (FT)



Cheap Wine Sucks: A Manifesto (Jezebel)



Reining in the NSA (New York Review of Books)



The Rise of Partisanship and Super-Cooperators in the U.S. House of Representatives (PLOS One)



This Is the Story of the Hamburger: Its rise from a lowly patty of chopped meat to the aristocracy of foods and Silicon Valley’s attempt to replace it with a meat that is not meat at all. (Grub Street)



Big League Chew: An Oral History (Fox Sports)

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