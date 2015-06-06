10 Weekend Reads - PepsiCo’s CEO Indra Nooyi was right, NASA Can Help, Story of the Hamburger - not meat at all, and more
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10 Weekend Reads - PepsiCo’s CEO Indra Nooyi was right, NASA Can Help, Story of the Hamburger - not meat at all, and more

6 June 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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  • PepsiCo’s CEO Indra Nooyi was right. Now what? An audacious strategy shift beyond unhealthy snacks and drinks was prescient, but the challenges are still daunting. (Fortune)
  • The Science of Scarcity: A behavioral economist’s fresh perspectives on poverty (Harvard Magazine)
  • Pharma Execs Don’t Know Why Anyone Is Upset by a $94,500 Miracle Cure (Bloomberg)
  • After Water (Longreads) see also California Has No Idea How Much Water It Has Left. NASA Can Help. (New Republic)
  • Iran’s ‘Generation Normal’: Iranian youth — curious, wired and desperate for normality — are forcing change that horrifies their rulers (FT)
  • Cheap Wine Sucks: A Manifesto (Jezebel)
  • Reining in the NSA (New York Review of Books)
  • The Rise of Partisanship and Super-Cooperators in the U.S. House of Representatives (PLOS One)
  • This Is the Story of the Hamburger: Its rise from a lowly patty of chopped meat to the aristocracy of foods and Silicon Valley’s attempt to replace it with a meat that is not meat at all. (Grub Street)
  • Big League Chew: An Oral History (Fox Sports)

What are you reading?

#stock market, NASA, Indra Nooyi