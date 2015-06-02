Greek government sends 'realistic reforms proposal' to creditors

"We have submitted a realistic plan for Greece to exit the crisis," Tsipras told reporters after a meeting in the Education Ministry in Athens. "It's a realistic plan whose acceptance by the institutions, our lenders and or partners in Europe will mark the end of the scenario of divisions in Europe," he commented.

Tuesday's comments came after late night talks in Berlin between German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, ECB President Mario Draghi, IMF chief Christine Lagarde and European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker.

The move is directed to unlock urgently needed bailout installment, as the deadline was looming on Friday when Greece is due to repay 300 million euros ($328 million) to the IMF.

The Prime Minister did not provide any concrete details on the reforms proposal, but spoke of a number of painful concessions that would be difficult. However, sources close to the talks said the latest proposal did not contain major new concessions on issues holding up a deal, such as pension and labour issues, says Reuters.



The International Monetary Fund and the European creditors had been urging Greece for greater reforms in return for more cash, but to date Greece's hard-left government had refused to make any substantial concessions, raising the specter of a state default and an exit from the eurozone. Failure to reach agreement in June could trigger a Greek default and lead to capital controls on bank deposits in Greece, as well as a potential exit from the euro zone, dealing a blow to Europe's supposedly irreversible single currency.