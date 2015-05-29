Palladium held up quite well when other metals were getting hit hard

Gold was down around 1.5%, while
platinum and silver fell around 2%. Palladium was down just .26% and
it is edging higher in early trading on Wednesday.
Two month performance for the Palladium ETF (PALL), Gold SPDR (GLD), Silver ETF (SLV) and Platinum ETF (PPLT):
The overall trend remains down because the ETF is below the falling 200-day moving average, but it would not take much to trigger a breakout. After a surge from 70 in late March to 77 in early May, the ETF consolidated into late May with a falling flag-wedge. This could be a mere correction after the prior advance. A move above 77.5 would break short-term resistance and signal a continuation of the April advance. Such a move would also break the 200-day SMA.