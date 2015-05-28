EURUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Jobless Claims and 50 pips range price movement

- past data is 275K
- forecast data is 271K
- actual data is 282K according to the latest press release
if actual < forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Unemployment Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week. Although it's generally viewed as a lagging indicator, the number of unemployed people is an important signal of overall economic health because consumer spending is highly correlated with labor-market conditions. Unemployment is also a major consideration for those steering the country's monetary policy.
==========
"In the
week ending May 23, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial
claimswas 282,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's revised
level. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 274,000
to 275,000. The 4-week moving average was 271,500, an increase of 5,000
from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average
was revised up by 250 from 266,250 to 266,500."
==========
EURUSD M5: 50 pips range price movement by USD - Unemployment Claims news event: