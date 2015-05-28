USD/JPY: Yen Still Cynosure of All Eyes; Hits 2002 Lows

- Some institutional banks have been calling for ¥125.00 as the next big target for bulls on the pair. Indeed, at the current pace of appreciation, we might just be sessions away from that objective to be met.

The slide in the yen was sparked on Wednesday, as the BoJ pushed back its timeline for reaching its inflation target to fiscal 2016. Minutes from last month’s meeting showed that some members expressed concern that consumer price inflation wouldn't reach the target in fiscal 2017.



However, some analysts pointed to the possibility thatJapanese officials will start talking up the yen, warning that the pace of the currency's depreciation is undesirable.