FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk22 / Tue. 26-May-2015

CHF/JPY: Long









Possible positions for this week

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk22 / Update Tue. 26-May-2015



Position has been opened on May 6. The pair is having a rank of 61 and is consolidating in the last 2 weeks. The CHF has a currency score of 6 and the JPY a score of 3. The Weekly chart is looking strong but the Daily and 4 Hour chart are showing some consolidation. However, the currency score difference is 3 and the CHF is showing strength against almost all pairs except for the GBP and USD. The JPY was in the last period the weakest currency but has at the moment a score of 3 being in front of the AUD(2) and the EUR(1). If you are interested in the trades click here There are some good opportunities this week in the Top 10 like the EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, AUD/USD etc. The GBP is the strongest currency at the moment with a score of 8 followed by the USD(7) and the CHF(6).Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





_______________________________________________________



The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is also available once a week on my blog at FxTaTrader.com also together with my weekly analysis on my Strategy.

_______________________________________________________

DISCLAIMER: The articles are my personal opinion, not recommendations, FX trading is risky and not suitable for everyone.The content is for educational purposes only and is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. The content is for 'Forex Trading Journal' purpose only. Nothing should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments. The choice and risk is always yours. Thank you.