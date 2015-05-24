FX Weekly Currency Score Wk22 / Sun. 24-May-2015

2
The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.
It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis is the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.
The conclusion is:
When trading according to the FxTaTrader Strategy some rules are in place. For more information see the page on my blog FxTaTrader Strategy. Depending on the opportunities that may come up the decision to trade a currency may become more obvious at that moment.
Last 3 months currency classification
The last 3 months currency classifications from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. The necessary charts can be found in the previous article Weekly Currency Score Wk19. The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:
- Strong: USD / CHF / NZD. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.
- Average: GBP / CAD. The preferred range is from 4 to 5.
- Weak: EUR / JPY / AUD. The preferred range is from 1 to 3.
Currency ScoreFor analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below the following deviations:
- The NZD has a score of 2. This is a strong currency and it should have by preference a score of 6 or higher. It has a score at the moment of a weak currency.
- The GBP has a score of 8. This is an average currency and it should have by preference a score from 4 to 5. It has a score at the moment of a strong currency.
- The AUD has a score of 4. This is a weak currency and it should have by preference a score from 1 or 3. It has a score at the moment of an average currency.
The conclusion is:
- Most currencies are at the right level when looking at the last 3 months currency classification. Only the NZD, GBP and AUD are not at the right level.
- There is a strong pullback at the moment for the NZD when looking at the market as a whole.
- There is a light pullback for the AUD when looking at the market as a whole.
- There is an increase of momentum for the GBP that is getting stronger.
- The pairs that we may look at are all most
probably trending except for the pairs with the NZD and AUD
which are
most probably ranging.
According to the Ranking and Rating list already published this weekend the following pair combinations look interesting:
Currency
Score difference
Currency
Score difference
- EUR/GBP with the USD/JPY
- GBP/AUD with the USD/JPY
The technical analysis is the most important issue to consider before taking positions. The Weekly Chart is analyzed. I prefer the Bollinger Band for defining where a pair is in the chart. Once a pair is outside a Bollinger Band it is in a strong trend which can cause a strong pullback. Although this may be a good opportunity for other analysts I avoid taking positions because of the possible unexpected strong pullback. Positions are only opened inside the Bollinger Band and this may be at the start of a possible trend or on a good pullback in an existing trend.
- The EUR/GBP is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.
- The USD/JPY is in an uptrend and at the Bollinger Band.
- The GBP/AUD is in an uptrend and within the Bollinger Band.
If you would like to use this article then mention the source by providing the URL FxTaTrader.com or the direct link to this article. Good luck in the coming week and don't forget to check my weekly Forex "Strategy Review" and the "Ranking and Rating list".
