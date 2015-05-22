10 Friday Reads - Seven Lies Investors, Still Waiting For a New High, Thank You and Good Night, and more

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- Seven Lies Investors Tell Themselves (Total Return)
- Still Waiting For a New High in Breadth (Bespoke)
- Meet Generation Subprime (USN&WR)
- Mark Zuckerberg Just Wants a Little Privacy. $100 million and 750 Acres of It. (Slate) see also Top CEOs Make 373 Times the Average U.S. Worker (Real Time Economics)
- What to Make of the Topsy-Turvy Bond Market (Upshot)
- What’s Wrong With ‘Mathiness’ in Economics? (Bloomberg View) see also Mathiness versus Science in Growth Economics (Growth Econ)
- The Agency That Barely Moves: The SEC is paralyzed by politics and poor leadership, staffers say (Bloomberg)
- Memorial Day Trips at 10-Year High Point to Busy Vacation Season (Bloomberg) see also The Economy Looks Like It’s Picking Up, Which Could Mean a Slowdown in Tech Investing (Re/code)
- The GOP Is Dying Off. Literally. (Politico)
- Thank You and Good Night: The Final ‘Late Show With David Letterman’ (Grantland) see also Letterman’s last ‘Late Show’: Sap-free and just right (Washington Post)
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