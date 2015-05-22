10 Friday Reads - Seven Lies Investors, Still Waiting For a New High, Thank You and Good Night, and more

Seven Lies Investors Tell Themselves (Total Return)

Still Waiting For a New High in Breadth (Bespoke)

Meet Generation Subprime (USN&WR)

Mark Zuckerberg Just Wants a Little Privacy. $100 million and 750 Acres of It. (Slate) see also Top CEOs Make 373 Times the Average U.S. Worker (Real Time Economics)

Top CEOs Make 373 Times the Average U.S. Worker (Real Time Economics) What to Make of the Topsy-Turvy Bond Market (Upshot)

What’s Wrong With ‘Mathiness’ in Economics? (Bloomberg View) see also Mathiness versus Science in Growth Economics (Growth Econ)

Mathiness versus Science in Growth Economics (Growth Econ) The Agency That Barely Moves: The SEC is paralyzed by politics and poor leadership, staffers say (Bloomberg)

Memorial Day Trips at 10-Year High Point to Busy Vacation Season (Bloomberg) see also The Economy Looks Like It’s Picking Up, Which Could Mean a Slowdown in Tech Investing (Re/code)

The Economy Looks Like It’s Picking Up, Which Could Mean a Slowdown in Tech Investing (Re/code) The GOP Is Dying Off. Literally. (Politico)

Thank You and Good Night: The Final ‘Late Show With David Letterman’ (Grantland) see also Letterman’s last ‘Late Show’: Sap-free and just right (Washington Post)

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