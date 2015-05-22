10 Friday Reads - Seven Lies Investors, Still Waiting For a New High, Thank You and Good Night, and more
Trading Systems

10 Friday Reads - Seven Lies Investors, Still Waiting For a New High, Thank You and Good Night, and more

22 May 2015, 22:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
702
  • Seven Lies Investors Tell Themselves (Total Return)
  • Still Waiting For a New High in Breadth (Bespoke)
  • Meet Generation Subprime (USN&WR)
  • Mark Zuckerberg Just Wants a Little Privacy. $100 million and 750 Acres of It. (Slatesee also Top CEOs Make 373 Times the Average U.S. Worker (Real Time Economics)
  • What to Make of the Topsy-Turvy Bond Market (Upshot)
  • What’s Wrong With ‘Mathiness’ in Economics? (Bloomberg Viewsee also Mathiness versus Science in Growth Economics (Growth Econ)
  • The Agency That Barely Moves: The SEC is paralyzed by politics and poor leadership, staffers say (Bloomberg)
  • Memorial Day Trips at 10-Year High Point to Busy Vacation Season (Bloombergsee also The Economy Looks Like It’s Picking Up, Which Could Mean a Slowdown in Tech Investing (Re/code)
  • The GOP Is Dying Off. Literally. (Politico)
  • Thank You and Good Night: The Final ‘Late Show With David Letterman’ (Grantlandsee also Letterman’s last ‘Late Show’: Sap-free and just right (Washington Post)

What are you reading?

#stock market, bond market, Mark Zuckerberg