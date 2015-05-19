All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Where is market going (EUR/USD)? 19 May 2015, 12:37 Mir Mostofa Kamal 1 110 Market is going in this way. What do you think? Am i right? #usd, EUR Source Tom Jacksonville 2025.06.10 06:39 #1 combination of trend-following and support/resistance tools in a single package. It utilizes two customizable moving averages to generate buy and sell signals based on their crossover points. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower one, a buy signal is indicated with a visual arrow; conversely, a downward crossover generates a sell signal. These signals help traders identify trend changes and entry opportunities. In addition to moving average crossovers, the indicator integrates Fibonacci replacement levels and optional Fibonacci Fan lines derived from recent swing highs and lows. These Fibonacci tools act as dynamic support and resistance zones, aiding traders in spotting potential reversal or continuation areas. The indicator supports real-time alerts via pop-up messages, sound notifications, and email, ensuring that users are notified of trading signals as they occur. It works on all time frames, making it versatile for scalping, day trading, or swing trading strategies. An added benefit is the ability to manually configure Fibonacci levels, giving traders full control over the technical setup based on their own analysis style. With a clear visual layout and multiple alert modes, this tool enhances decision-making in technical trading. To add comments, please log in or register Why the Gold-Dollar Rule Fails — and What Works Instead Analytics & Forecasts 322 0 USD: So much for dedollarization Analytics & Forecasts 216 0 1 Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East strengthen the US dollar Analytics & Forecasts 187 0 1 AlphaNet AI EUR Pro - User Guide Trading Systems 307 0 1 Axiom FX Bot Analytics & Forecasts 462 0 Private Payroll Losses and US Shutdown Fuel Market Volatility Metals 228 0 GBP Miner Pro EA Other 333 0 6 US Jobs Report August 2025: NFP Miss at +22k, Unemployment 4.3%, Dow Jones Pullback at 45,711 Analytics & Forecasts 557 0 USD lifted by short-covering into FOMC – Scotiabank Analytics & Forecasts 318 0 1 Speculator's diary, entry №12 (05.12.2023). Analytics & Forecasts 362 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 14 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 18 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 23 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 20 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 25 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 26 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 24 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 27 0 201 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 54 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 35 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB