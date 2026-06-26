🔴 5 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Price Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout Now

One EA. Two Markets. Zero Daily Management.

Most automated traders pick one thing and run it. One EA, one pair, one strategy. That is fine. But it leaves a lot of market on the table.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout this week and you are not picking one thing. You are getting two complete systems, covering two completely different markets, for the price of one.

What Two EAs Actually Looks Like

Nova GOLD Breakout runs on XAUUSD M1. Every session it defines the range, watches for the breakout, fires the retest entry if price pulls back, catches the reversal if the breakout fails. No indicators. No discretion. Stop loss on every trade at the opposite side of the range.

Nova DNA Trader runs on the seven major forex pairs. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD. A slow, rules-driven trend breakout system with built-in configurations for every pair. Four inputs total. Attach it to a chart, set your risk, done. Run all seven pairs simultaneously under different magic numbers and you have a forex portfolio running hands-free.

Gold trading at session breakouts. Forex pairs trending slowly and steadily. Both running at the same time, covering different market conditions, on the same account.

That is what two EAs looks like when they are designed to complement each other.

Both For $99. For 5 More Days.

After July 1 Nova GOLD Breakout goes to $249. The math changes completely. Right now you get both systems, gold and forex, for less than what Gold alone will cost next week.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5. Message me on MQL5 after buying and I will add Nova DNA Trader to your account personally.

Watch live trades on Telegram while you decide: t.me/novaalgotrading

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 5 days left.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.