Analysis of the Currency Weekly from May 18 to May 22

We begin our analysis with the EURUSD which shows a long-term trend that has lasted five weeks uninterrupted. Levels of 1.0818 could give an end to this uptrend which sees its first resistance at 1.25760 on the weekly chart. Even the Daily chart is well set up where it finds its first resistance at 1.25140 helpful. In the very short term Stochastic and RSI overbought situation where they see a possible correction. Support levels on the H4 time frame are: 1.13230 – 1.12220 – 1.11080. Exceeding the 1.11080 support could be critical for the Daily Graphic weakening uptrend. As for Cable or GBPUSD we have a well-defined bullish primary trend where every downward correction could be a buy signal. The graph settimale sees next resistance located at 1.60580. Stochastic and RSI indicators in overbought suggesting to sell at the beginning of next week with target at 1.56340 and 1.54320. Threatening the level of 1.53920 for the Daily chart where the uptrend could be seriously compromised. The pair EURJPY sees consolidate its bullish trend where a continuation of the same may take in the coming weeks to the level of 142,350. In the short term Stochastic and RSI in overbought strong could foster corrections bringing change EURJPY to support 135,810 to 134,830. Support 134,290 if broken down could jeopardize the bullish trend on the Daily chart. USDJPY sees now a laterelizzazione 23 weeks where we have created a powerful bullish flag that if broken would fast space reaching 123,660 share. Sharp movements in the weekend suggest an increase in volatility which is very likely that this phase of lateralization is interrupted. Levels of resistance of 121,500 could be achieved in a short time. Stochastic and RSI indicators in short enough waste could encourage stretch of resistance amounted to 120,110 and 120,490 where the rupture of the latter would open the way for a new primary uptrend.