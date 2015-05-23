Tensions over Greece and currency analysis Weekly

The enormous tensions that developed in the last hours against Greece, inflation decreased in the United Kingdom, as well as that of the United States on Friday led to a strengthening of the dollar in the last three sessions of the previous week. The weekly chart EURUSD sees a candle weekly with lower lows and a very important support at 1.0818 area that will certainly achieved in the first days of next week. Even the Daily chart is much compromise where the support level of 1.1000 seems to have held nothing but detract from any other discounts for the week that will come with support levels that can be achieved in 1.0664 area. Similar situation to the pound where the minimum of the past week still is not violated. The rupture of this minimum could lead the Cable to the level of 1.5262 not far from the minimum period. The extent of the downgrade would bring change to a critical level for the Daily chart where support very important place to 1.4880, if broken, would extend the downside to 1.4660. EURJPY: slight change but not different from EURUSD, seen on the weekly chart a range un'po 'more content. Support levels at 132 200 appear to be the key to an extension downward. Easy to reach this level of support in the week to come. On the Daily chart of EURJPY it is easy to see a pattern head and shoulder where the violent break down would bring the change in area 130,000. The powerful weekly candle on the chart USDJPY suggests a massive break-up date from the bullish flag created in several weeks ago. The level of 124 660 seems to be now at hand. Only a breach of the level of 118,870 could prevent the continuation of this strong uptrend just beginning.

By Aquaro Andrea

Twitter: @AndreaAquaro