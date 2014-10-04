Student finance careers events and competitions for the week ahead

Are you a student who wants to work in finance? Now’s the time for you to hone your pitch. – Banks everywhere are accepting applications (we have a Singapore/Hong Kong deadlines timetable here and a London deadlines timetable here). Most banks close summer analyst (AKA summer intern) applications in October. They also spend the next few months touring ‘target universities’ and networking with students.

Here’s what’s coming up next week. Please note that we’ve only listed events that are not specific to a single school….(We’ll be running this event list every week. Email us at editor@efinancialcareers.com if you’ve got an event you’d like to add.)

Online events and competitions:

Online financial modelling competition:

Modeloff: The third ‘annual financial modelling world championships’ (yes, really) are being held on October 5th. Known as ‘Modeloff’, they’re basically an online competition for students who want to work in finance. You can find out more here. Registrations are already open. Now’s the time to register and to get practicing.

European finance conference:

Futures in Finance Conference, Southampton: The conference actually happens on October 18th and 19th, but applications are already open here. You can see the agenda here. There should be presentations on investment banking, equity research, trading, financial technology and asset management.

Trading Challenge for students in the U.S.

University Trading Challenge North America: The University Trading Challenge takes place on Friday November 4th, but applications are already open here. The application deadline is October 10th. The downside? You have to pay $600 per team to enter.

JPMorgan’s live chat in Japan for overseas students

Japan live chat call – overseas students: JPMorgan’s running a live chat for students interested in Japanese careers on Tuesday October 7th. You can find more out here.

Bank of America’s webinar for students in Europe

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Campus Connect Live: Bank of America is running a live webinar for students in Europe on Tuesday 21st October. You need to register by October 16th. Fill in this form.

Credit Suisse’s virtual Q&A session for students in APAC

Credit Suisse, APAC campus, virtual recruiter Q&A session: Credit Suisse is hosting a virtual Q&A for students interested in working in APAC on Monday 13th October. You need to register by October 9th. Fill in this form.

Credit Suisse’s Hong Kong-based competition to make an equity sales video

Equity sales video competition: Credit Suisse is inviting students who want to work in equity sales in HK to make a video of 3 minutes or less, explaining why they want to work in equity sales. They say: ‘Videos should be creative! You can sing. You can dance. You can tell us in a rhyme—It’s up to you!’ Only students at the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, and the Peking University can enter. You need to get in touch with Credit Suisse by October 10th. Learn more here.

Competition for the best UK-based student entrepreneurs

The Grad Factor - for the best student entrepreneurs: Barclays is encouraging UK-based students to enter ‘Grad Factor’, a televised competition for young entrepreneurs. You can find out more about the competition here. Entries open on October 3rd and close on October 26th. The finale tales place at Barclays’ London office on Thursday December 4th.

Physical events in the U.S.

JPMorgan regional diversity evening, Washington DC

Corporate and investment bank, campus diversity regional reception: JPMorgan’s got a regional reception for, ‘African American and Hispanic freshmen, sophomores, and juniors interested in summer opportunities in the Corporate & Investment Bank.’ The event takes place on Tuesday October 7th. Register here.

UBS’s Chicago event for students interested in Asian careers

Exploring investment banking in Asia Pacific with UBS: UBS has an event at its Chicago Office on October 7th for students who want to work in Asia Pac. Apply here, soon.

Physical events in Europe

Credit Suisse’s event for all Paris-based students

2014, French Universities, Paris: Credit Suisse is running a Paris-based student event on October 13th. Click here to apply by October 11th.