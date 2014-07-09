EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Support Met Below 1.36 Mark

EUR/USD Technical Strategy: Pending Short

Support: 1.3583, 1.3502-12, 1.3454

Resistance:1.3653, 1.3689, 1.3747

The Euro fell against the US Dollar as expected after the pair produced a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern below the 1.37 figure. A daily close below support is at 1.3583, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion, targets the 1.3502-12 area marked by the June 5 low and the 38.2% level. Alternatively, a turn above rising trend line support-turned-resistance at 1.3653 clears the way for a challenge of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3689.

Our long-term fundamental outlook favors selling the Euro but prices are too close to support to justify a short from a risk/reward perspective at current levels. We will remain on the sidelines until an actionable setup presents itself.





