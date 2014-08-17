Dear Fellow Traders,

I have a dream. A dream of becoming rich, a dream of having a better lifestyle, such as many other members here at mql5. The Forex Market is so huge, with 5000 billions revenue per day. Everybody should be able to get a piece of this cake. Even with a tiny piece of the cake each of us could make a living. But it says that only 10% can survive the „Ride of the Forex“.

My idea for making dreams come true looks like this.

Here at mql5 I find so many high experienced traders. So, why not getting them into a group, a group of Elite Traders who are willing to share their trades to the community. Every Member of the Group will be having access to a Manual Swing Trading MT4 Signal (Alpari Demo, Starting Balance $500). Here they can open and close trades manual (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF)

The number of members joining the group is limited.

If you are interested joining the group please pm your application. It should state your status of experience, a few words about yourself (age, location etc) and why you think you will be the right trader to join the group.

The signal I want to provide will be of high quality and I’m sure you know by now the idea behind the dream.

More Information and Instructions will be provided when your application has been accepted.

Please feel free to contact me via pm for any further questions, suggestions, requests.

Good Luck and Happy Trading

Frank Breinling



