EURUSD consolidating above key Fibo level

- EURUSD is in consolidation mode above the 200% extension of the June/July advance near 1.3325
- Our broader bias is negative in the euro while under 1.3560
- A close under 1.3300 is needed to confirm that a new leg lower is underway
- A turn window is eyed early next week
- A weekly close back over 1.3560 would turn us positive on the exchange rate
Weekly EUR/USD Strategy: We like selling on strength
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|EUR/USD
|1.3300
|1.3325
|1.3390
|1.3430
|1.3560