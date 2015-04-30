Main things market players discuss Thursday

Good news from the ECB, attacked Varoufakis and United States busy with economic reports - below are the things market players will discuss on Thursday.



Good news from ECB



Bank loans to the private sector in the euro area rose for the first time in three years. Lending climbed 0.1 percent in March from a year earlier after shrinking 0.1 percent in February, as the European Central Bank announced.



Euro region bonds rise



There may be several reason for this - probably due to the improved lending data, or because Germany and Italy auctioned as much as a combined €12.25 billion of debt today. DoubleLine Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach said he's considering a huge bet against German debt, and this also could have influenced. Whatever the reason is, sovereign bond yields are climbing across Europe this morning.

Varoufakis attacked



Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has had a tough time recently. First he was sidelined from bailout talks and then last night he was attacked.



Varoufakis said he and his wife were confronted by a group of hooded anarchists while they dined in central Athens. Neither was hurt.

U.S. GDP disappoints



Growth in the first quarter is expected to have expanded at half the pace of the previous three months. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey came in at just 1 percent, after 2.2 percent growth in the final quarter of 2014. Here's a breakdown of what to look for: The good, the bad and the ugly.

Decision of Federal Reserve's policy makers



Investors should expect no change to policy, neither will there be fresh forecasts and or news conference.