10 Weekend Reads - Apple Watch (Overnight Multi-Billion Dollar Business), legal and semi-legal, Soul Man by Bill Withers, and more

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- How Wall Street captured Washington’s effort to rein in banks (Reuters) see also Can Bankers Behave?Government regulators begin to question whether financial institutions can be reformed at all. (The Atlantic)
- Apple Watch: An Overnight Multi-Billion Dollar Business (Carl Howe)
- Payday at the mill: How sophisticated financiers used a Maine investment program they devised to wring millions of dollars in risk-free returns at taxpayer expense (Portland Press Herald)
- Buzzfeed’s Ben Smith and Jonah Peretti: The Gawker Interview (Gawker)
- FBI admits flaws in hair analysis over decades (Washington Post)
- The United States of Legal Weed Here’s where pot is legal and semi-legal—and the next places it could go legit. (MoJo)
- Why the FDA doesn’t really know what’s in your food (Public Integrity)
- It’s Time for a Conversation: Breaking the communication barrier between dolphins and humans (National Geographic)
- Bill Withers: The Soul Man Who Walked Away (Rolling Stone)
- The Alphabet of Satire: Rube Goldberg was a laugh machine for seven decades. (City Journal)
What are you reading?