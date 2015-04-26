10 Weekend Reads - Apple Watch (Overnight Multi-Billion Dollar Business), legal and semi-legal, Soul Man by Bill Withers, and more

How Wall Street captured Washington’s effort to rein in banks (Reuters) see also Can Bankers Behave?Government regulators begin to question whether financial institutions can be reformed at all. (The Atlantic) Apple Watch: An Overnight Multi-Billion Dollar Business (Carl Howe) Payday at the mill: How sophisticated financiers used a Maine investment program they devised to wring millions of dollars in risk-free returns at taxpayer expense (Portland Press Herald) Buzzfeed’s Ben Smith and Jonah Peretti: The Gawker Interview (Gawker) FBI admits flaws in hair analysis over decades (Washington Post) The United States of Legal Weed Here’s where pot is legal and semi-legal—and the next places it could go legit. (MoJo) Why the FDA doesn’t really know what’s in your food (Public Integrity) It’s Time for a Conversation: Breaking the communication barrier between dolphins and humans (National Geographic) Bill Withers: The Soul Man Who Walked Away (Rolling Stone) The Alphabet of Satire: Rube Goldberg was a laugh machine for seven decades. (City Journal)

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