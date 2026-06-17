⏳ 14 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

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$99 Now Or $249 Later. Same EA. Your Call.

On July 1, Nova GOLD Breakout goes to $249. Not because anything changes about the system. Because the launch window closes and the real price kicks in.

You have 14 days to pay $99 instead of $249 for the exact same EA. The three stage gold breakout logic, the live signal running on a real account, every future update included. All of it at $99 for two more weeks.

Here is what makes that $99 worth it.

What You Get

An automated gold EA built specifically for XAUUSD M1. No indicators, no martingale, no grid. A session range forms every day. Breakout fires, trade opens. Retest happens, EA enters again. Breakout fails and reverses, fallback trade catches it.

Stop loss on every single trade at the opposite side of the range. No hidden logic waiting to blow up your account. No recovery martingale underneath. Just three stages of clean, visible, rules-based logic responding to what price actually does.

The default settings are exactly what runs on the live signal right now. Not demo settings. Not optimized-for-looks settings. The real ones.

Before You Decide

Get the free demo in the Strategy Tester. Run it on XAUUSD M1 and see the logic for yourself before spending anything. Watch live trades on Telegram every session. Check the live signal history on MQL5.

Every tool to verify this is free and available right now. The only thing with a deadline is the price.

t.me/novaalgotrading | Nova 002 Live Signal

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 14 days.

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Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.