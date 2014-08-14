New fundamental indicator and Fundamental trader

Fundamental Trader EA and Fundamental Indicator

I programmed Fundamental Trader EA and Fundamental Indicator. This system is unique in it's form and working in the latest MT4 build.

Fundamental Indicator

can be used on all currency pairs. Its primary function is to display past and upcoming Fundamental news with Possible impact on the currency pair in the MetaTrader platform.

Has it ever happened to you That you snake opened a trade and the price Suddenly dropped or Climbed Quickly? Perhaps Were you unaware of it but was published Important Macroeconomic news. Now you will not miss any upcoming news any more! News is Clearly Shown in the chart, with Both line and time deduction.

This is how it works:

And only settings for high impact news





Fundamental Trader

This EA will help in trading These news events in the form of opening pending orders just before the announcement of the news with fixed settings, "take profit" optional "trailing stop" fixed "stop loss" and other options That you will appreciate When trading. Expiration instructions, as well as setting of the number of seconds before (or after) the announcement of the news.

EA supports FilterSymbols That feature allows you to trade only Fundamental news for the selected currency symbols. Likewise, you can select only news That is Relevant.

This is how the EA will open trades:

At the default setting is 60 seconds before the message to open trade type "stop buy" and "sell stop":

Fundamental Expert Advisor is designed for Both Novice and Experienced traders traders in the currency market FOREX.

You can try my indicator at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5615



