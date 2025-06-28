FX Bot Builder: Turn Your Strategy into a Powerful Trading Weapon

🔧 Built for Traders Who Have Strategy Ideas but Can’t Code

Many traders have great ideas but lack the programming skills to bring them to life.

That’s why we created FX Bot Builder — a fully customizable EA framework that lets traders build their own bot without coding, just by setting parameters.

With FX Bot Builder, your ideas become automated, tradable systems.





🛡️ FX Bot Builder = Your Trading Weapon





FX Bot Builder is not just a tool.

It’s your personalized trading engine, crafted to execute your logic — whether you're a trend trader, scalper, or grid specialist.















⚙️ Flexible for Any Trading Style

No matter your trading method, FX Bot Builder adapts to your needs.

✅ Individual Order Mode – with TP, SL, trailing stop

✅ Grid & Martingale

✅ Hedging logic

✅ Scalping

✅ Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA)

✅ Signal-only mode

✅ Combine strategies in one EA!





🔍 Complete Indicator Arsenal – Build Your Strategy Like a Pro FX Bot Builder includes an extensive list of indicators to help you design and refine your own trading system with precision and control. Whether you're a fan of momentum trading, trend following, or oscillator-based entries, you’ll find everything you need right here: 📊 Supported Indicators: Trend & Moving Averages: Moving Average (MA)

Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)

Fractal AMA (FrAMA)

Double EMA (DEMA)

Triple EMA (TEMA)

Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDyA)

Envelopes

Linear Regression Channel Oscillators & Momentum: RSI (Relative Strength Index)

Stochastic Oscillator

MACD

MACD Divergence

Momentum

OsMA

QQE

TRIX

Williams %R

DeMarker

Force Index

CCI (Commodity Channel Index)

Chaikin Oscillator

Relative Vigor Index (RVI)

Bulls Power

Bears Power Volatility & Price Action: ATR (Average True Range)

Bollinger Bands (BB)

SuperTrend

Reversal Point Others: Alligator

Awesome Oscillator

Money Flow Index (MFI)

Accelerator Oscillator

ADX

ADX Wilder

Ichimoku

📈 🔥 Built-in Dynamic Trendline – Smarter Trend Detection One of the most powerful features of FX Bot Builder is the Dynamic Trendline System. This built-in feature automatically draws ascending and descending trendlines based on price structure.

You can then use it as a condition for your strategy: ✅ Sample Use Cases: Price crosses above descending trendline → Buy

Price breaks below ascending trendline → Sell

Combine trendline breakout with RSI or MACD for confirmation

Use it as a filter in Grid or DCA strategies It adapts dynamically — no manual drawing required.

Just enable it, and your EA will "see the trendlines" in real-time.



📲 Telegram Integration: Alert or Broadcast





Built-in Telegram support lets you:

Receive trade alerts in real-time

Send signal notifications to your private group or public channel

Run your own signal service with minimal setup





🔁 Ongoing Development + Presets





FX Bot Builder is constantly evolving. We’re actively:

Adding new features

Creating optimized presets

Backtesting more currency pairs

Available now:

✅ EURUSD preset (plug & play)

✅ XAUUSD preset (plug & play)







Coming soon:



🚀 More currency setups & advanced logic presets





✅ Conclusion

FX Bot Builder empowers every trader to turn ideas into action.

Whether you're automating your own strategy, building signals for your followers, or planning to start your own bot business...

FX Bot Builder is your ultimate tool.

🔗 Let’s build your weapon. Let’s build your future.





🔧 Get Started Now

👉 Available on MQL5 Market

👉 Includes EURUSD/XAUUSD preset

👉 Ongoing updates & Telegram support



