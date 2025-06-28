FX Bot Builder: Turn Your Strategy into a Powerful Trading Weapon

🔧 Built for Traders Who Have Strategy Ideas but Can’t Code
Many traders have great ideas but lack the programming skills to bring them to life.
That’s why we created FX Bot Builder — a fully customizable EA framework that lets traders build their own bot without coding, just by setting parameters.
With FX Bot Builder, your ideas become automated, tradable systems.
🛡️ FX Bot Builder = Your Trading Weapon
FX Bot Builder is not just a tool.
It’s your personalized trading engine, crafted to execute your logic — whether you're a trend trader, scalper, or grid specialist.
⚙️ Flexible for Any Trading Style
No matter your trading method, FX Bot Builder adapts to your needs.
- ✅ Individual Order Mode – with TP, SL, trailing stop
- ✅ Grid & Martingale
- ✅ Hedging logic
- ✅ Scalping
- ✅ Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA)
- ✅ Signal-only mode
- ✅ Combine strategies in one EA!
🔍 Complete Indicator Arsenal – Build Your Strategy Like a Pro
FX Bot Builder includes an extensive list of indicators to help you design and refine your own trading system with precision and control.
Whether you're a fan of momentum trading, trend following, or oscillator-based entries, you’ll find everything you need right here:
📊 Supported Indicators:
Trend & Moving Averages:
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Moving Average (MA)
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Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)
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Fractal AMA (FrAMA)
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Double EMA (DEMA)
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Triple EMA (TEMA)
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Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDyA)
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Envelopes
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Linear Regression Channel
Oscillators & Momentum:
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RSI (Relative Strength Index)
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Stochastic Oscillator
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MACD
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MACD Divergence
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Momentum
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OsMA
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QQE
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TRIX
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Williams %R
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DeMarker
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Force Index
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CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
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Chaikin Oscillator
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Relative Vigor Index (RVI)
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Bulls Power
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Bears Power
Volatility & Price Action:
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ATR (Average True Range)
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Bollinger Bands (BB)
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SuperTrend
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Reversal Point
Others:
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Alligator
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Awesome Oscillator
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Money Flow Index (MFI)
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Accelerator Oscillator
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ADX
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ADX Wilder
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Ichimoku
📈 🔥 Built-in Dynamic Trendline – Smarter Trend Detection
One of the most powerful features of FX Bot Builder is the Dynamic Trendline System.
This built-in feature automatically draws ascending and descending trendlines based on price structure.
You can then use it as a condition for your strategy:
✅ Sample Use Cases:
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Price crosses above descending trendline → Buy
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Price breaks below ascending trendline → Sell
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Combine trendline breakout with RSI or MACD for confirmation
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Use it as a filter in Grid or DCA strategies
It adapts dynamically — no manual drawing required.
Just enable it, and your EA will "see the trendlines" in real-time.
📲 Telegram Integration: Alert or Broadcast
Built-in Telegram support lets you:
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Receive trade alerts in real-time
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Send signal notifications to your private group or public channel
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Run your own signal service with minimal setup
🔁 Ongoing Development + Presets
FX Bot Builder is constantly evolving. We’re actively:
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Adding new features
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Creating optimized presets
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Backtesting more currency pairs
Available now:
✅ EURUSD preset (plug & play)
✅ XAUUSD preset (plug & play)
Coming soon:
🚀 More currency setups & advanced logic presets
✅ Conclusion
FX Bot Builder empowers every trader to turn ideas into action.
Whether you're automating your own strategy, building signals for your followers, or planning to start your own bot business...
FX Bot Builder is your ultimate tool.
🔗 Let’s build your weapon. Let’s build your future.
🔧 Get Started Now
👉 Available on MQL5 Market
👉 Includes EURUSD/XAUUSD preset
👉 Ongoing updates & Telegram support