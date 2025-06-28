📘 RSI Master EP1 Instruction Guide

Your Personal EA Creation Toolkit
Welcome to the RSI Master EP1! This guide will help you understand how to configure and optimize your EA strategies with ease. Whether you're a beginner exploring algorithmic trading or an experienced trader customizing complex logic — this tool was made for your style.
Let’s break it down into simple, clear sections so you can get started quickly and confidently. Ready? Let’s go! 🚀
🅐 Basic Parameters Setting
Main strategy settings for core behavior.
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Strategic name: Label used for logs and backtest reports.
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Max buy/sell orders: Limits the number of trades per side (Buy/Sell).
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Max speed: Restricts how fast orders can open. Set 0 to disable.
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Magic number: Unique ID for this EA’s trades.
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Allow trade BUY and SELL at the same time: true = both directions allowed.
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Trade once per bar: true = only one trade per candle.
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If order = 1: Enables grid continuation even without signal.
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Equity type for TP/SL: Controls how take-profit and stop-loss relate to equity.
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Buy/Sell Strategy: Choose strategy IDs for Buy/Sell separately.
You can mix & match up to 3 strategies per direction.
✅ Example Strategy IDs:
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311-07 & 311-08 → RSI Cross
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209-09 → MA Cross
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311-13 & 311-14 → RSI Slope
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605-01 to 605-04 → Trendline Crosses (NEW!)
🧠 Dynamic Trendline Logic (New!)
Price reacts to smart trendlines drawn automatically.
|ID
|Condition
|Description
|605-01
|Close cross ↑ Descending trendline
|Bullish breakout
|605-02
|Close cross ↓ Descending trendline
|Bearish continuation
|605-03
|Close cross ↑ Ascending trendline
|Trend confirmation
|605-04
|Close cross ↓ Ascending trendline
|Trend weakening/reversal
💡 Use these to detect breakouts from consolidation or confirm trend momentum.
📘 RSI Strategy Logic
Choose RSI-based strategies to detect momentum and trend shifts.
🔹 Simple RSI Level Conditions
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311-01 : RSI > 50 → Bullish bias
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311-02 : RSI < 50 → Bearish bias
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311-03 : RSI > Overbought
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311-04 : RSI drops below Overbought
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311-05 : RSI rises above Oversold
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311-06 : RSI < Oversold
🔹 RSI Cross Conditions
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311-07 : RSI crosses above 50 → Momentum picks up
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311-08 : RSI crosses below 50 → Momentum turns bearish
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311-09 : RSI crosses above Overbought
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311-10 : RSI crosses below Overbought
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311-11 : RSI crosses above Oversold
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311-12 : RSI crosses below Oversold
🔹 RSI Slope (Momentum)
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311-13 : RSI Slope ↑ → Building momentum
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311-14 : RSI Slope ↓ → Fading trend
🔹 Compare Two RSI Lines
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311-15 : RSI1 > RSI2 → Bullish confirmation
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311-16 : RSI1 < RSI2 → Bearish confirmation
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311-17 : RSI1 crosses above RSI2 → Entry signal (Buy)
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311-18 : RSI1 crosses below RSI2 → Entry signal (Sell)
🧠 Strategy Examples
🔁 Strategy 1: Trend Continuation
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311-07 : RSI1 crosses ↑ 50
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311-13 : RSI1 Slope ↑
→ Buy when momentum builds up in a trend.
🔁 Strategy 2: Oversold Reversal
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311-11 : RSI1 crosses ↑ from oversold
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311-13 : RSI1 Slope ↑
→ Reversal confirmation from a dip.
🔁 Strategy 3: RSI Crossover
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311-17 : RSI1 crosses RSI2
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311-01 : RSI > 50
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311-13 (optional): RSI Slope ↑
→ Short-term breakout from consolidation.
🅑 Lot & Lot Size Setting
Control position size logic:
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Initial lot size
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Auto lot size (e.g., 0.01 per $500)
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Lot size calculation method
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Lot multiplier for Martingale/grid
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Max lot size cap
🅒 Grid Distance Setting
Manage spacing between grid orders:
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Fixed distance
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Use fixed until order X
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Dynamic distance
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Distance multiplier
🅓 TP / SL Distance Setting
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Average TP start
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Custom TP (points)
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SL distance (points)
🅔 Trailing Stop Setting
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TS Enable
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TS Start (points in profit)
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TS Stop (how far to trail)
🅕 Close Orders Setting
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Close all by Profit/Loss/Equity
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Total equity increase → Close all when profit hits X $
🅖 Drawdown Reduction (DDR)
Cut losses smartly:
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DDR active if order no. ≥ X
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% Profit ≥ X → Check combined profit of 1st + last order
🧪 Example:
If 1st = -15, Last = +20
→ (-15 + 20)/20 × 100 = +25% ✅
🅗 Hedging Method Setting
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Enable Hedging
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Start if DD ≥ %
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Hedge Lot %
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Max hedge lot
🅘 Information Panel Setting
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Compact view
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Panel color
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Opacity
🅙 Notification Setting
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Enable alerts via Telegram
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Screenshot options
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Select summary/equity/PnL info
🅚 Indicator Parameters
Set how indicators behave:
Moving Average
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Timeframe
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Applied price
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Period
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Method (SMA/EMA/etc.)
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Slope duration (bars)
RSI
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Period
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Applied price
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Overbought/Oversold levels
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Slope settings
🎯 Final Tips
✅ Combine multiple strategy types for robust logic.
✅ Use trailing stop and proper lot management.
✅ Backtest thoroughly before going live.
✅ Adjust to your trading style: Trend, reversal, breakout, or range-based.