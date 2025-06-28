📘 RSI Master EP1 Instruction Guide

Instruction Guide

Your Personal EA Creation Toolkit

Welcome to the RSI Master EP1! This guide will help you understand how to configure and optimize your EA strategies with ease. Whether you're a beginner exploring algorithmic trading or an experienced trader customizing complex logic — this tool was made for your style.

Let’s break it down into simple, clear sections so you can get started quickly and confidently. Ready? Let’s go! 🚀

🅐 Basic Parameters Setting

Main strategy settings for core behavior.

Strategic name : Label used for logs and backtest reports.

Max buy/sell orders : Limits the number of trades per side (Buy/Sell).

Max speed : Restricts how fast orders can open. Set 0 to disable.

Magic number : Unique ID for this EA’s trades.

Allow trade BUY and SELL at the same time : true = both directions allowed.

Trade once per bar : true = only one trade per candle.

If order = 1 : Enables grid continuation even without signal.

Equity type for TP/SL : Controls how take-profit and stop-loss relate to equity.

Buy/Sell Strategy: Choose strategy IDs for Buy/Sell separately.

You can mix & match up to 3 strategies per direction.

✅ Example Strategy IDs:

311-07 & 311-08 → RSI Cross

209-09 → MA Cross

311-13 & 311-14 → RSI Slope

605-01 to 605-04 → Trendline Crosses (NEW!)

🧠 Dynamic Trendline Logic (New!)

Price reacts to smart trendlines drawn automatically.

ID Condition Description 605-01 Close cross ↑ Descending trendline Bullish breakout 605-02 Close cross ↓ Descending trendline Bearish continuation 605-03 Close cross ↑ Ascending trendline Trend confirmation 605-04 Close cross ↓ Ascending trendline Trend weakening/reversal



💡 Use these to detect breakouts from consolidation or confirm trend momentum.

📘 RSI Strategy Logic

Choose RSI-based strategies to detect momentum and trend shifts.

🔹 Simple RSI Level Conditions

311-01 : RSI > 50 → Bullish bias

311-02 : RSI < 50 → Bearish bias

311-03 : RSI > Overbought

311-04 : RSI drops below Overbought

311-05 : RSI rises above Oversold

311-06 : RSI < Oversold

🔹 RSI Cross Conditions

311-07 : RSI crosses above 50 → Momentum picks up

311-08 : RSI crosses below 50 → Momentum turns bearish

311-09 : RSI crosses above Overbought

311-10 : RSI crosses below Overbought

311-11 : RSI crosses above Oversold

311-12 : RSI crosses below Oversold

🔹 RSI Slope (Momentum)

311-13 : RSI Slope ↑ → Building momentum

311-14 : RSI Slope ↓ → Fading trend

🔹 Compare Two RSI Lines

311-15 : RSI1 > RSI2 → Bullish confirmation

311-16 : RSI1 < RSI2 → Bearish confirmation

311-17 : RSI1 crosses above RSI2 → Entry signal (Buy)

311-18 : RSI1 crosses below RSI2 → Entry signal (Sell)

🧠 Strategy Examples

🔁 Strategy 1: Trend Continuation

311-07 : RSI1 crosses ↑ 50

311-13 : RSI1 Slope ↑

→ Buy when momentum builds up in a trend.

🔁 Strategy 2: Oversold Reversal

311-11 : RSI1 crosses ↑ from oversold

311-13 : RSI1 Slope ↑

→ Reversal confirmation from a dip.

🔁 Strategy 3: RSI Crossover

311-17 : RSI1 crosses RSI2

311-01 : RSI > 50

311-13 (optional): RSI Slope ↑

→ Short-term breakout from consolidation.

🅑 Lot & Lot Size Setting

Control position size logic:

Initial lot size

Auto lot size (e.g., 0.01 per $500)

Lot size calculation method

Lot multiplier for Martingale/grid

Max lot size cap

🅒 Grid Distance Setting

Manage spacing between grid orders:

Fixed distance

Use fixed until order X

Dynamic distance

Distance multiplier

🅓 TP / SL Distance Setting

Average TP start

Custom TP (points)

SL distance (points)

🅔 Trailing Stop Setting

TS Enable

TS Start (points in profit)

TS Stop (how far to trail)

🅕 Close Orders Setting

Close all by Profit/Loss/Equity

Total equity increase → Close all when profit hits X $

🅖 Drawdown Reduction (DDR)

Cut losses smartly:

DDR active if order no. ≥ X

% Profit ≥ X → Check combined profit of 1st + last order

🧪 Example:

If 1st = -15, Last = +20

→ (-15 + 20)/20 × 100 = +25% ✅



🅗 Hedging Method Setting

Enable Hedging

Start if DD ≥ %

Hedge Lot %

Max hedge lot

🅘 Information Panel Setting

Compact view

Panel color

Opacity

🅙 Notification Setting

Enable alerts via Telegram

Screenshot options

Select summary/equity/PnL info

🅚 Indicator Parameters

Set how indicators behave:

Moving Average

Timeframe

Applied price

Period

Method (SMA/EMA/etc.)

Slope duration (bars)

RSI

Period

Applied price

Overbought/Oversold levels

Slope settings

🎯 Final Tips

✅ Combine multiple strategy types for robust logic.

✅ Use trailing stop and proper lot management.

✅ Backtest thoroughly before going live.

✅ Adjust to your trading style: Trend, reversal, breakout, or range-based.



