FX Weekly Currency Score Wk17 / Sun. 19-Apr-2015

The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis are the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.

Last 3 months currency classification

The last 3 months currency classifications from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. The necessary charts can be found in the previous article Weekly Currency Score Wk11. The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:



Strong: USD / NZD / GBP. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.

Average: CAD / CHF / JPY. The preferred range is from 3 to 5.

Weak: EUR / AUD. The preferred range is from 1 to 2.

The GBP has currently a score of 4 after having lower scores in the last few weeks. If the currency remains at these levels it wil become an average currency. For now it is classified as a stronger currency.

Currency Score

Half of the currencies(4) are at the right level except for the the USD, GBP, CHF and CAD.

There is a strong pullback at the moment for the GBP when looking at the market as a whole.

There is a light pullback for the USD when looking at the market as a whole.

There is an increase of momentum for the CHF and the CAD that are getting stronger.

The pairs that we may look at are all most probably trending except for the pairs with the USD and GBP which are most probably ranging.



For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below that the USD is having a score of 5, the GBP a score of 4, the CHF a score of 7 and the CAD a score of 6. A strong currency (USD, GBP) should have by preference a score of 6 or higher and an average currency (CHF, CAD) a score from 3 to 5.The conclusion is:





Currency Score difference



EUR/NZD with the AUD/CAD

EUR/CAD with the CHF/JPY

AUD/NZD with the EUR/CHF

AUD/CHF with the NZD/JPY





The EUR/NZD is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The AUD/CAD is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/CAD is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The CHF/JPY is neutral and for that reason not interesting.

The AUD/NZD is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/CHF is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band. The pair had a pullback but the downtrend seems to be resuming.

The AUD/CHF is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band. The pair had a pullback but the downtrend seems to be resuming.

The NZD/JPY is in an uptrend and within the Bollinger Band. The pair had a pullback but the uptrend seems to be resuming.

