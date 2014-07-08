Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Entergy ETR (NYSE: ETR) and Exelon (NYSE: EXC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (AMEX: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 14.01% year-to-date. Entergy, meanwhile, is up 26.03% year-to-date, and Exelon is up 27.64% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and EXC make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) and Coach (NYSE: COH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.85% on a year-to-date basis. Archer Daniels Midland, meanwhile, is up 8.59% year-to-date, and Coach, is down 35.09% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:





Here’s a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.