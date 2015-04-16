Daily Forex Preview – 16/04

EURUSD Daily Pivots

R3 1.0864 R2 1.0783 R1 1.0733 Pivot 1.0651 S1 1.0601 S2 1.052 S3 1.047

EURUSD managed to reverse around 1.0591 yesterday as noted during the morning technical analysis report. Price action continued to keep up its bullish momentum with the early trading session today seeing a spike to 1.0733 levels. Next support comes at 1.068 and 1.0692 which could see a rally towards 1.08015 levels. A break below 1.068 will however see the bearish trend take over paving way for declines.

USDJPY Daily Pivots

R3 120.609 R2 120.174 R1 119.655 Pivot 119.221 S1 118.702 S2 118.267 S3 117.748

USDJPY continues to gradually trend lower after the break out from the ascending triangle pattern. Price action is seen currently trading at 119.045 levels, and could dip down to 118.5 support. Momentum could however slow down from here as the level between 118.9 and 118.73 marks another minor support zone and as seen price attempted to drop below this level but was rejected twice. We expect a minor rally to the daily pivot level before the support zone gives way to the eventual target to 118.5.

GBPUSD Daily Pivots

R3 1.5049 R2 1.4951 R1 1.4896 Pivot 1.4798 S1 1.4743 S2 1.4645 S3 1.459

GBPUSD was the stronger of the currency pairs amongst majors with the break out from the triangle pattern. The brief retest to the support at 1.4724 saw the pair rally towards the eventual target at 1.485. From here on, GBPUSD could see another dip lower to the daily pivot or continue its upward trend to head back to the 1.495 levels. A breal below the current support and a test of resistance could however see GBPUSD turn lower targeting previous support levels at 1.472 and 1.468.