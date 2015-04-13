Crude oil futures rise sharply on hopes of stimulus in China

On Monday crude oil futures jumped 1%, as downbeat Chinese figures added to bets that policymakers in Beijing may implement further stimulus measures.



On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude oil for May delivery tacked on $1.15, or 2.23%, to trade at $52.79 a barrel. Nymex oil advanced 85 cents, or 1.67%, on Friday to close at $51.64.

On the ICE Futures Exchange in London, Brent oil for June delivery jumped $1.19, or 2.02%, to trade at $60.14 a barrel during European morning hours. On Friday, London-traded Brent prices rose $1.26, or 2.18%, to settle at $58.95.

The spread between the Brent and the WTI crude contracts stood at $7.35 a barrel, compared to $7.31 by close of trade on Friday.

Official figures said that China's trade surplus was $3.08 billion in March, compared to expectations for a surplus of $45.4 billion and down from a surplus of $60.6 in February.

Data showed that exports dropped 15.0% from a year earlier, disappointing expectations for a 12.0% increase, while imports sank 12.7%, worse than forecasts for a decline of 11.7%.

The slide in imports pointed to persistent weakness in the economy, fuelling speculation policymakers will do more to boost growth.

China is the world's second largest oil consumer after the U.S. and has been the engine of strengthening demand.

In recent sessions, oil prices have been well-backed amid speculation an ongoing collapse in rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. will result in lower production.

On Friday industry research group Baker Hughes said that the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 42 last week to 760. It was the 18th straight week of declines and the largest drop in a month.

Markets have been paying close attention to the shrinking rig count in recent months for signs it will eventually reduce the glut of crude flowing into the market.

Investors will be awaiting Tuesday’s report on U.S. retail sales, as well as Friday’s data on inflation and consumer sentiment, for further indications on the strength of the economy and the timing of an interest rate hike.