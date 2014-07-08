S&P 500 Movers: BTU, STJ

In early trading on Monday, shares of St. Jude Medical (STJ) topped the list of the day’s best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, St. Jude Medical registers a 15.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Peabody Energy (BTU), trading down 3.1%. Peabody Energy is lower by about 17.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are W.W. Grainger (GWW), trading down 2.6%, and Applied Materials (AMAT), trading up 1.5% on the day.