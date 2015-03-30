Main events markets will discuss today

Greek debt crisis, Nigeria elections, China property stocks - what else is under investors' close attention today?

Greek crisis closely eyed



On Friday Greece said that the country won’t service its debt if creditors don’t release financial aid, upping the stakes in an already difficult negotiation. Greece has until today to submit detailed plans on measures it will take to resolve the standoff with the rest of the institutions.

Officials from the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank were to examine the measures after earlier proposals were not accepted.

Europe leads global IPOs in 1st quarter



Raising almost $20 billion, Europe led global IPO volume by a wide margin in the first quarter. There was also further good news for the euro zone this morning as economic confidence rose to a 3 1/2 year high.

U.K. parliament dissolved ahead of general election



U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace today as the current parliament ends ahead of the May 7 general election.



Current surveys indicate neither of the leading parties will have an outright majority after the vote.

Nigeria awaits results of elections



The release of official results from fractious Nigerian elections is expected Monday morning. Tensions remain high in the oil-producing country.

China property stocks surge



Overnight, Chinese property stocks surged to the biggest level since March 2009, with the Shanghai Property Index jumping 7.3 percent at the close.



After the market closed the People's Bank of China announced a reduction in the deposit required to purchase a second home to 40 percent.